Sindh coronavirus death toll tops 3,000

Another 20 people died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 3,011.

The province reported 1,569 new cases of the virus on Saturday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement. Of them, 1,289 were detected in Karachi.

Sindh has so far reported 182,473 cases, the statement read. The number of patients who have recovered from the virus stands at 158,567.

Currently, 20,895 patients are under treatment in Sindh. Of them, 20,042 are in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 840 at different hospitals.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and business are allowed to open from 6am to 6pm but must be closed on the weekends.

Business centres, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas and theatres have been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has also banned indoor weddings and only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed.

Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.