Sindh asks centre what support it’ll provide for COVID-19 vaccination

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has written to the federal government asking for clarification on the support the latter will provide to the provinces once vaccination for COVID-19 begins in Pakistan.

The provincial government needs the help of the centre to successfully conduct the immunisation campaign, Dr Pechuho said in her letter.

She asked how many doses of the vaccine would be given to Sindh.

The minister said that according to the National Command and Operation Centre, the vaccine will arrive in Pakistan by March next year. She asked what the plan for distribution would be.

The current system in place needs to be improved to achieve the desired results of the vaccine campaign, according to Dr Pechuho. She requested the federal government to provide support in terms of logistics, cold storage, protocol, communication strategy and vaccination dashboard.

A vaccination dashboard tracks who has received the vaccine in the province.

We have reviewed the health system of Sindh with reference to the coronavirus vaccine and our collaboration with the Sindh EPI is robust, Dr Pechuho said. Staff have been identified for vaccines, and frontline workers, health professionals and private partners have also been engaged, she said.

The pandemic has affected all walks of life with the second wave proving more worrisome, the health minister said.

A recent update by the Sindh Chief Minister’s office revealed that on Tuesday, 58 coronavirus patients lost their lives in Sindh on Tuesday, taking the death toll 3,222.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,520 new infections were reported in Sindh bringing the total number of cases to 198,482. With 1,176 new recoveries, 85% of the patients had recovered bringing the total recoveries to 169,385.



