‘People visiting families, friends biggest coronavirus infection source in Islamabad’

People who have been visiting their families and friends are the biggest source of coronavirus spread in Islamabad, District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia said Monday.

“I think people should, for now, avoid visiting each other since it’s the biggest contributor at the moment,” the DHO said on Twitter.

He shared COVID-19 statistics from August 26 to December 4.

Sources that contribute to the spread.

A total of 1,720 cases of Islamabad’s 32,816 COVID-19 infections were attributed to people meeting each other. The second and third major contributors were educational institutes and travel, respectively.

“Schools/educational institutes are closed that has helped us a lot,” Dr Zia said.

Pakistan once again closed all educational institutes on December 26. They were previously closed in March and reopened after six months on September 15.

Public gatherings contributed to 594 out of the capital’s total cases, according to the DHO.

Islamabad’s positivity rate was reported to be 6.16 over the last 24 hours. The city’s coronavirus death toll stands at 341.