Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

‘People visiting families, friends biggest coronavirus infection source in Islamabad’

Official advises people to stop socialising for the time being

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘People visiting families, friends biggest coronavirus infection source in Islamabad’

People eating meals at a folk festival in Islamabad. Photo: Online

People who have been visiting their families and friends are the biggest source of coronavirus spread in Islamabad, District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia said Monday.

“I think people should, for now, avoid visiting each other since it’s the biggest contributor at the moment,” the DHO said on Twitter.

He shared COVID-19 statistics from August 26 to December 4.

A total of 1,720 cases of Islamabad’s 32,816 COVID-19 infections were attributed to people meeting each other. The second and third major contributors were educational institutes and travel, respectively.

“Schools/educational institutes are closed that has helped us a lot,” Dr Zia said.

Pakistan once again closed all educational institutes on December 26. They were previously closed in March and reopened after six months on September 15.

Public gatherings contributed to 594 out of the capital’s total cases, according to the DHO.

Islamabad’s positivity rate was reported to be 6.16 over the last 24 hours. The city’s coronavirus death toll stands at 341.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
corona in Pakistan, coronavirus Islamabad, islamabad coronavirus cases, islamabad daily covid cases
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Renowned author Suhail Lari passes away in Karachi
Renowned author Suhail Lari passes away in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.