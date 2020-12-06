Pakistan’s first diabetes data management app launched

Pakistan’s first diabetes data management app mySugr was launched on Saturday by Roche Diabetes Care.

The company also launched a new Accu-Chek blood glucose monitoring device called ‘Surprisingly Clever’.

Pakistan’s former cricket captain and brand ambassador of Roche Diabetes Care Pakistan for over two decades, Wasim Akram was the chief guest at the launch.

Akram, who is diabetic himself, praised the product and said he’s very pleased that Roche has introduced an Accu-Chek Guide in Pakistan. “It is a user-friendly device to check blood glucose levels. It is surprisingly smart and clever as well.”

He also said it can be used in the dark and lauded his personal experience using Accu-Chek Guide.

“It also has a smart pack feature that makes it spill-resistant and you can take out strips from any angle without spilling them out. I can conveniently apply blood sample anywhere on the yellow application area and get 10/10 accurate results.”

He explained that the diabetes data management app allows users to wirelessly send readings from the Accu-Chek Guide meter to the mySugr App on their phone. “This will enable me and other diabetic patients to keep track of their sugar levels and make our lives hassle-free,” he said.

The app also generates PDF reports that can be shared with doctors via WhatsApp or email, and also gives 24-hour, monthly and quarterly views of the results along with a user’s estimated HbA1c.

Akram said users can get the MySugr PRO for free if they pair it with Accu-Chek Guide (value of $27.99).

“Accu-Chek Guide Surprisingly Clever that can smartly monitor blood glucose levels is highly recommended by health experts. The MySugr App is used by over two million people across the globe and is available in Pakistan with excellence in health care,” said the country head of Roche Diabetes Care in Pakistan.