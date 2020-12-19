Pakistan reports 87 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

Another 87 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

This brought the countrywide death toll to 9,250. Pakistan reported 3,179 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far reported 454,673 virus cases. The number of active cases stands at 40,922.

Pakistan has been hit by a second wave of coronavirus. It has compelled the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country.

Smart lockdowns have been imposed in several cities and new restrictions announced to contain the spread of the virus.