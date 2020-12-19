Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan reports 87 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

Another 3,179 people infected

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan reports 87 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

Photo: Online

Another 87 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

This brought the countrywide death toll to 9,250. Pakistan reported 3,179 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far reported 454,673 virus cases. The number of active cases stands at 40,922.

Pakistan has been hit by a second wave of coronavirus. It has compelled the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country.

Smart lockdowns have been imposed in several cities and new restrictions announced to contain the spread of the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, coronavirus, deaths
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Skardu's Wall of Kindness offers warm clothes, fruit and milk
Skardu’s Wall of Kindness offers warm clothes, fruit and milk
Avoid gatherings, exchanging gifts on Christmas: Pakistan coronavirus monitor
Avoid gatherings, exchanging gifts on Christmas: Pakistan coronavirus monitor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.