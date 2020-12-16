‘MDCAT result withdrawn over attendance issues to be posted soon’

The Pakistan Medical Commission withdrew on Wednesday the MDCAT result that was released online late Tuesday. The decision was taken after students across the country complained of unfair marking and discrepancies in roll numbers and attendance.

“Due to the complaints showing some students to be incorrectly marked absent, the result is being reconciled,” the PMC wrote on Twitter. “The updated results will be available on the website shortly.”

Due to complaints showing some students to be incorrectly marked absent, the result is being reconciled. The updated results will be available on the website shortly.



(1 of 2) — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) December 16, 2020

As this is a completely computer-generated result, the system had to go offline so that the PMC could intervene, PMC Vice-President Ali Raza explained.

We have been receiving emails from students saying they appeared for the exam but were marked absent, he said.

“A team is physically checking every student’s roll number and attendance sheets against exam papers,” Raza told SAMAA Digital. “This is a time-consuming process but we want to make sure no student is neglected.”

He said the new results will be uploaded by Wednesday night tentatively. The issue of grace marks has also been checked after students contacted us about it, he added.

“I had directed that grace marks be added and there have been no problems with that,” Raza said. “However, the teams are still checking and we won’t ignore any complaints.”



Students reject results

Pre-medical students who appeared for the exam rejected the results and have been protesting on social media platforms.

A representative for the Doctors Wake-Up Movement Pakistan, an association fighting for the rights of medical students and doctors, says the PMC has “committed contempt of court by releasing the result of National MDCAT without deleting all out-of-course questions”.

“Every second student appearing in the national MDCAT has failed in the result of the first national MDCAT 2020,” the DWMP representative told SAMAA Digital.

A total of 121,181 students sat the MDCAT out of which 67,611 students passed, obtaining more than 60% marks.

More than 60% students from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have failed the exam, the DWMP claims.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Imtiaz, a medical student, called the PMC a “Private Mafia Commission”, saying that students need to act immediately. He did not specify what actions they would take.

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir wrote on Twitter that the issue had earlier been taken up with the Sindh High Court. The court has directed the PMC to provide clarification.

#MDCAT Students don’t be surprised by PMC removing Result List from its website & revising it. We today presented proof before Sindh High Court that how the list mentions wrong roll numbers against names of candidates & marks some absent. SHC sought clarification from PMC on this — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) December 16, 2020

Controversy has surrounded the entry test for most of the year.

In August, students protested against the medical licensing body and demanded the admission criteria be changed and MDCAT date postponed.

The criterion for the admission gives 50% weightage to the results of the final exams and 50% to the entry test. Students wanted the weightage for the entry test increased from 50% to 70% because they were not able to take their final exams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They demanded a change in the date because they claimed they did not get sufficient time to prepare for the exam because of the coronavirus lockdown.

In November, Hindu students demanded the test date be changed as it was clashing with Diwali. Earlier in the month, the Sindh High Court postponed the medical exams that were supposed to be taken on November 14 after multiple petitions were filed against the PMC by students.

