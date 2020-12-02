KP bans indoor dining at restaurants

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has restricted indoor dining at restaurants and cafes across the province.

People can either dine outside or take their meals with them, the KP home department said in a notification. It warned of strict action against the ones violating the ban.

The development comes amid a second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. It has forced the authorities to impose new restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

KP has so far reported 1,375 deaths and 47,701 confirmed cases of the virus.