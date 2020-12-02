Islamabad’s PIMS hospital left with only isolation, emergency wards functioning

All wards at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Islamabad have been closed, except for the isolation and emergency wards.

They were closed because of a protest by hospital employees against the Medical Teaching Institution Ordinance. The employees say the protest would continue till the government withdraws the ordinance.

According to the ordinance, teaching hospitals will be allowed to end or create any post in the health facility on their own but the cost must not exceed the annual budget provided by the government.

The protesters say the ordinance is aimed at taking their jobs away and tantamounts to privatizing the hospital.

OPDs at Islamabad’s Polyclinic have also been closed due to rising number of coronavirus cases, which has created problems for patients.