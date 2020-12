In memoriam: Names of health workers who died fighting COVID-19

More than 2,000 health workers in Pakistan have contracted COVID-19. At least 161 of them have been killed by the virus as of Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The Pakistan Medical Association has provided a list of their names so the government could pay compensation to their families in the form of the Shuhuda package announced earlier.

The medical body has requested the public to provide the names of any deceased doctor or paramedic it may have missed out. You can contact them on the following numbers from 1pm to 6pm: 0303-2339179, 021-32251159, 021-32254632.

Here are their names of healthcare professionals who lost their lives to the virus:

DOCTORS

Sindh

1. Dr Zubaida Sattar, a gynecologist in Karachi.

2. Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro, medical superintendent Al Khidmat Hospital. Died April 6, 2020.

3. Dr Furqanul Haq, a radiologist in Karachi. Died May 4, 2020.

4. Dr Tahir Almani, an anaesthetist at Tando Muhammad Khan Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro. Died May 6, 2020

5. Dr Muhammad Nawaz Gohati, former medical superintendent Malir Hospital, Karachi Social Security Hospital. Died May 9, 2020.

6. Dr Umer Yousuf, medical officer ER, Ashfaq Memorial Hospital, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi. Died May 16, 2020.

7. Dr Zahoor Shaikh, (Rtd) medical officer Larkana at Civil Hospital, Karachi. Died June 2, 2020.

8. Dr Shafquat Ullah Shaikh, deputy MS Khairpur Civil Hospital. Died June 3, 2020

9. Dr Asad, CEO Bahadurabad Zubaida Medical Centre, Karachi. Died June 7, 2020

10. Dr Younus Channa, senior medical officer, Kandkot. Died June 10, 2020.

11. Dr Wilayat Ali Gopang, KMC Civil Hospital, Khairpur. Died June 24, 2020.

12. Dr Syed Fasihuddin, pulmonologist and CEO Taj Consultants Clinic Gulshan, Karachi. Died June 30, 2020.

13. Dr Abdul Ghafoor Dahar, ex-MS Civil Hospital Ubauro. Died July 2, 2020

14. Dr Abdul Latif Yusfani, Hyderabad. Died July 2, 2020.

15. Dr Aftab Memon, physician and nursery in-charge Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi. Died July 3, 2020.

16. Dr Abdus Salam paediatrician and former DMS Sindh Government Hospital Saudabad Malir, Karachi. Died July 4, 2020.

17. Dr Muhammad Ishaq Malik, Chandka Medical College, Larkana.

18. Dr Zaheer Sheikh, anaesthetist, Mirpurkhas. Died July 5, 2020

19. Dr Noshad, Hyderabad.

20. Dr Naeem, ex-DMS Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi. Died July 9, 2020.

21. Dr Shams Sial, Civil Hospital, Hyderabad. Died July 10, 2020.

22. Dr Erum Zaheer Memon, assistant professor of medicine, Indus Medical College, Tando Muhammad Khan. Died July 11, 2020.

23. Dr Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh, in-charge SMO pulmonology, Civil Hospital, Larkana.

24. Dr A Razzak Qamber, ASM at DHQ Hospital, Umerkot. Died July 12, 2020.

25. Dr Yunis Soomro, orthopaedic surgeon and professor at Civil Hospital, Karachi. Died July 15, 2020.

26. Dr Muhammad Adnan, lecturer at Bilawal Medical College Jamshoro, Hyderabad. Died July 15, 2020.

27. Dr Umar Adnan, paediatrician Karachi Lyari General Hospital. Died July 18, 2020

28. Dr Asif Abbas, family physician at Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi. Died July 18, 2020.

29. Dr Abdul Qadir Memon, Badin. August 13, 2020.

30. Dr Qurban Ali Soomro, chief dental surgeon at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro. Died September 15, 2020.

31. Dr Razia Shabbir Memon, gynaecologist, Naushero Feroze. Died October 1, 2020.

32. Dr Muhammad Usman, ENT surgeon and ex-HOD ENT at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi. Died October 17, 2020.

33. Dr Shagufta Asif, retired doctor, private hospital, Karachi. Died October 21, 2020.

34. Dr Syed Waqar Ahmed, registrar CPSP and ex-professor at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi. Died October 22, 2020.

35. Prof Dr Nizam ul Hasan, paediatric surgeon, former director of NICH and founder of Child Aid Association. Died November 4, 2020.

36. Dr Nizamuddin Rajput, chief medical officer district central municipal corporation, Karachi. Died November 8, 2020.

37. Prof Rasheed Chaudhry, professor of surgery and ex-director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi. Died November 29, 2020.

38. Dr Khalid Khan, senior anaesthetist at Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi. Died November 29, 2020.

39. Dr Shahab Yameen chief medical officer at Qatar Hospital Orangi Town, Karachi. Died December 1, 2020.

40. Dr Muhammad Waris, ENT surgeon at Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi. Died December 7, 2020.

41. Dr Rizwan Rasheed, family physician at a private clinic in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Died December 8, 2020.

42. Dr Yousuf Panja, family physician at a charity hospital, Karachi. Died December 8, 2020.

Punjab

10. Dr Ali Nazir, CMH Medical College Lahore. Died May 31, 2020.

11. Dr Rabia Tayyab, MBBS, house job at Rawalpindi Holy Family hospital. Died May 1, 2020

12. Dr Akram Qureshi, general physician Sialkot and ex-president PMA Punjab. Died May 22, 2020.

13. Dr Ijaz Ahsan, physician and president of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan Lahore. Died May 23, 2020.

14. Dr Sana Fatima, FCPS Lahore. Died May 29, 2020.

15. Dr Salman Tahir, medical student, Lahore. Died May 29.

16. Dr Naeem Akhtar, psychologist at Gujranwala Social Security Hospital, Lahore. Died May 29, 2020.

17. Dr Hafiz Maqsood, anaesthetist and associate professor, Services Hospital Lahore. Died June 4, 2020.

18. Dr Munawar Javed Mian, general physician and President PMA Sialkot. Died June 6, 2020.

19. Dr Ghazala Shaheen, senior demonstrator of pharmacology department, Nishtar Medical University, Multan. Died June 6, 2020.

20. Dr Salman Ali Iftikhar, postgraduate resident at the Services Hospital, Lahore. Died June 7, 2020.

21. Dr Rahat Maqsood, former additional medical superintendent of the PIC, Lahore. Died June 6, 2020.

22. Dr Tanveer Akram Bhatti, pulmonologist at Government TB Hospital, Sargodha. Died June 6, 2020.

23. Dr Asif Rao, postgraduate Lahore

24. Dr Ejaz Khawaja, Lahore

25. Dr Zia ul Hasan, Lahore

26 Dr Umer Daraz, Okara

27. Dr Waseem Mushtaq, dentist in Faisalabad

28. Dr Bashir, Services Hospital, Lahore

29. Dr Asif Khan Ghauri, Faisalabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

28. Dr Muhammad Javed, Hayatabad Medical College Peshawar.

29. Dr Muhammad Azam Khan, child specialist Nowshera. Died May 28, 2020.

30. Dr Khanzada Shinwari, Shifa Medical Centre, Peshawar. Died May 29, 2020.

31. Dr Aurangzeb Khattak, pathologist at Police Services Hospital Peshawar. Died May 30, 2020.

32. Dr Phag Chand Singh, deputy MS Nowshera District Hospital. Died May 31, 2020.

Balochistan

33. Dr Shah Wali, child specialist Mastung District Headquarters Hospital. Died May 31, 2020.

34. Dr Naeem Agha, senior in-charge Bolan Medical Complex, Quetta Pakistan Chest Society. Died June 1, 2020.

35. Dr Muhammad Aslam Mengal, Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital, Quetta. Died May 28, 2020.

36. Dr Zubair Ahmed Khan, in-charge Bolan Medical Complex Quetta Trauma Centre. Died May 29, 2020.

Gilgit-Baltistan

37. Dr Usama Riaz, Gilgit. Died March 22, 2020.

PARAMEDICS

Sindh

38. Noman Ahmed, attendant at Al Khidmat Hospital Orangi Town, Karachi. Died May 6, 2020.

39. Arif, nurse at JPMA, Karachi.

ICT

40. Zafar Iqbal, chief technician (OT) at PIMS Children’s Hospital, Islamabad. Died May 19, 2020.