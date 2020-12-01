Coronavirus updates: Essential information for Pakistan

We will keep updating this story. Last update: 11:00am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Number of confirmed cases as of 07:35 am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Pakistan: 400,482 (2,458 new)

Islamabad: 30,406

Sindh: 174,350

Punjab: 119,578

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 47,370

Balochistan: 17,187

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 6,933

Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,658

Tests done as of 07:35am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Total: 5,549,779

Over 24 hours: 40,969

Positivity rate: 6

Critical cases: 2,165 (119 new)

Deaths from the virus as of 07:35am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020

So far, 8,091 people have died of the virus in Pakistan. (67 new)

Islamabad: 318

Sindh: 2,935

Punjab: 3,036

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,369

Balochistan: 167

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 169

Gilgit-Baltistan: 97

In memoriam: Names of health workers who died fighting COVID-19

Recoveries as of 07:35am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020

So far, 343,286 (1,863 new) people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan.

Islamabad: 24,143

Sindh: 152,599

Punjab: 98,601

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 41,864

Balochistan: 16,414

Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,382

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 5,283

Important SOPs

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Cough (usually dry), fever, difficulty breathing, muscle aches and pains, tiredness, loss of taste and smell, chest pain

Which authorities should I contact?

Your government helplines

What will they do?

They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.

If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.

What precautions should I take to protect myself from COVID-19?

Wear a face mask anywhere outside your house. This includes crowded indoor places as well.



Follow social distancing, keep a distance of at least one metre from other people

Avoid large public gatherings

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with you. The alcohol content should be 60% or higher.

Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes

Stay at home if you feel sick

Disinfect workplace and home surfaces, door knobs, counters

Cook food thoroughly

Where can I go to get tested?

Punjab:

All Divisional Headquarters hospitals

Lahore: Mayo Hospital, Expo Centre, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Shaukat Khanum and Chughtai Lab

Sindh:

Karachi: AKUH Karachi, Dow OJHA, Indus Hospital, SIUT, Chughtai Lab, PNS Shifa, Essa Lab, Civil Hospital, Liaquat National, Ziauddin Hospital

Hyderabad: LUMHS Hospital

Khairpur: GIMS

Larkana: CMCH

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Peshawar: Khyber Medical University, Hayatabad Medical Complex, RMI, NWGH, Anwar Lab

Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals

Abbottabad: ATH

DI Khan: MMTH

Balochistan:

Quetta: Fatima Jinnah Hospital

Taftan: Mobile testing unit

Gilgit-Baltistan:

Skardu: CMCH

Gilgit: DHQ

Islamabad: PIMS, NIH

Azad Jammu and Kashmir:

Muzaffarabad: Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences

Isolation wards and centres in Pakistan (Updated May 9)

Sindh:

1. AKUH Karachi

2.JPMC, Karachi

3.Dow OJHA, Karachi

4.Civil Hospital, Karachi

5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad

6. PMCH Nawabshah

7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas

8. GMMMC Sukkur

9. CMCH Larkana

10. Expo Centre Karachi

Punjab:

1.Mayo Hospital Lahore

2. PKLI Centre Lahore

3. Expo Centre Field Hospital Lahore

4. Nishtar Hospital Multan

5. Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot

6. Allied Teaching Hospital, Faisalabad

7. Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

1. Khyber Medical University, Peshawar

2. Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar

3. RMI, Peshawar

4. NWGH, Peshawar

5. Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals

6. Abbottabad: ATH

7. DI Khan: MMTH

Balochistan:

1. Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Quetta

2. Prince Fahad/ DHQ Hospital, Dalbandin, Chaghi

3. Jam Mir Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub Lasbela

4. DHQ Hospital, Uthal, Lasbela

5. DHQ Hospital Gwadar

6. Red Crecent Hospital, Gwadar

7. GDA Hospital, Gwadar

8. GDA Hospital, Gwadar

9. DHQ Teaching Hospital, Turbat

If you’re looking for places that can provide oxygen cylinders, oximeters and plasma, we’ve compiled a list of contacts here.

What treatment approaches has Pakistan used for COVID-19 so far?

Doctors in Pakistan are trying a number of different approaches including:

1. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

2. Remdesivir

3. Steroids

4. Tocilizumab and Sarilumab

5. Convalescent plasma or immunoglobulins

6. Proning

7. Lopinavir/ritonavir

8. Radiology for diagnosis

Read about them here.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 timeline: Major stories from across the country

Twitter handles to follow:

1.Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health: @fslsltn

2. National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan: @NIH_Pakistan

3. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: @nhsrcofficial

4.Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh: @SindhHealthDpt

5. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare Sindh: @AzraPechuho

6. Senator Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Government Spokesperson: @murtazawahab1

7. Taimur Khan Jhagra KP Finance and Health Minister: @Jhagra

8. Health Department KP: @HealthKPGovt

9. Usman Buzdar Punjab Chief Minister: @UsmanAKBuzdar

10. Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Minister For Primary & Secondary Healthcare: @Dr_YasminRashid

11. Health Department Punjab: @HealthPunjabGov

12. Jam Kamal Khan Balochistan Chief Minister: @jam_kamal

13. Liaquat Shahwani Balochistan Government Spokesperson: @LiaquatShahwani

14. Health Department Balochistan: @HealthDeptBlo

15. World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan: @WHOPakistan

16. Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan MMIDSP: @mmidsp

17. Aga Khan University; @AKUGlobal

18. The Indus Hospital: @indus_hospital

19. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation: @DrTedros

20. UNICEF Pakistan: @UNICEF_Pakistan