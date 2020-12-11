Coronavirus kills another 23 people in Sindh

Another 23 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Sindh over the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 3,132.

The province reported 1,489 new cases of the virus Friday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement. Of them, 1,067 were detected in Karachi.

The virus has so far infected 192,735 people in Sindh, out of which 165,466 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases in Sindh stands at 24,137. Of them 23,248 are in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 873 at different hospitals.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and businesses are allowed to open from 8am to 8pm, but they must remain closed on weekends.

Business centres, indoor gyms, sports facilities, shrines, cinemas and theatres have also been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has prohibited weddings in closed spaces too. Only weddings at open spaces, with a maximum of 200 guests, are allowed across the province.

Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.