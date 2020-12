Coronavirus kills another 15 people in Sindh

Fifteen more people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Thursday.

The virus has so far claimed 2,983 lives in Sindh, CM Shah said in a statement. The province reported 1,615 new coronavirus cases, including 1,258 from Karachi, on Thursday.

The number of active cases in Sindh stands at 20,223, of which 734 patients are in critical condition.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus. It has compelled the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and businesses are allowed to open from 8am to 8pm, but they must remain closed on weekends. Business centres, indoor gyms, sports facilities, shrines, cinemas and theatres have also been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has prohibited weddings in closed spaces too. Only weddings at open spaces, with a maximum of 200 guests, are allowed in the province.

Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.