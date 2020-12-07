Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Health

Coronavirus kills 41 people in Sindh in a single day

The province reports 1,726 new cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

At least 41 people died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Monday.

The province reported 1,726 new cases on Monday, CM Shah said in a statement. Of them, 1,484 were from Karachi.

At least 12,442 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the statement. The coronavirus positivity rate in Sindh stands at 13.9 percent.

Sindh has so far reported 184,486 confirmed cases of the virus.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and businesses are allowed to open from 8am to 8pm, but they must remain closed on weekends.

Business centres, indoor gyms, sports facilities, shrines, cinemas and theatres have also been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has prohibited weddings in closed spaces too. Only weddings at open spaces, with a maximum of 200 guests, are allowed in the province.

Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.

