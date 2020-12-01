Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Health

Coronavirus claims 27 lives in Sindh in last 24 hours

The province reports 1,292 new cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Coronavirus claims 27 lives in Sindh in last 24 hours

Edhi workers and relatives shift a body from the COVID-19 isolation ward in Hyderabad. Photo: Online

Twenty seven people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Tuesday.

The virus has so far claimed 2,962 lives in Sindh, CM Shah said in a statement. The province reported 1,292 new coronavirus cases, including 989 from Karachi, on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in Sindh stands at 19,038, of which 716 patients are in critical condition.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and businesses are allowed to open from 8am to 8pm, but they must remain closed on weekends.

Business centres, indoor gyms, sports facilities, shrines, cinemas and theatres have also been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has prohibited weddings in closed spaces too. Only weddings at open spaces, with a maximum of 200 guests, are allowed in the province.

Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.

