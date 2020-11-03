Sindh reports six COVID-19 deaths, 521 new cases

Coronavirus has claimed six more lives in Sindh in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Tuesday.

The virus has so far killed 2,639 people in the province, according to the official figures.

At least 7,889 people were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours. Of them, 521 tested positive. Most of the cases were reported in Karachi.

CM Shah said there were 5,380 COVID-19 patients currently under treatment in Sindh. Of them, 5,092 were in home isolation, two at isolation centers and 286 at different hospitals.

Over 190 patients were in critical condition at the hospitals, including 27 on ventilators.

The chief minister warned people that the number of cases was on the rise and they must take the SOPs seriously.