Sindh reports another 13 deaths from coronavirus

Another 13 people died of the coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 2,829.

The province reported 1,102 new cases of the virus on Sunday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement. Of them, 719 were from Karachi.

Sindh has so far reported 163,329 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the statement. This includes 146,008 recoveries too.

Currently, CM Shah said, 14,492 patients are under treatment in the province. Of them, 13,908 are in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 574 at different hospitals.

The condition of 510 patients is said to be critical, including 61 on ventilators.