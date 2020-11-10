Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Health

Sindh reports 518 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Three people died of the virus Tuesday

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Sindh reports 518 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Children riding on a bike with their family wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on October 29, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Sindh reported 518 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday as the country continues to grapple with a second wave of infections.

Karachi again reported the highest infections with 409 cases, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement. This took the provincial coronavirus tally to 151,352 cases. 

Three people died of the virus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 2,690, according to the statement. So far, 140,997 patients have recovered from the virus in the province.

Currently, 7,665 patients are under treatment in Sindh. Of them, 7,328 are in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 333 in different hospitals.

Authorities have imposed micro smart lockdowns in 1,436 areas across the country to contain the spread of the virus.

In addition, they have imposed fines for not wearing masks and violating other government-issued SOPs.

