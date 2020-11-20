Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Health

Sindh reports 19 deaths as second coronavirus wave intensifies

Health authorities confirm 1,276 new cases in the province

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Sindh reports 19 deaths as second coronavirus wave intensifies

Photo: Online

Nineteen people died of the coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, as the second wave of infections intensifies in the province.

The provincial death toll from the virus has risen to 2,799, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement issued on Friday.

Sindh reported 1,276 new cases of the virus, with 929 from Karachi. The provincial tally has topped 161,000 cases.

The number of active virus cases in the province stands at 13,086, according to CM Shah. Of them, 12,537 are isolated at home, nine at isolation centres and 544 at different hospitals.

Of these active cases, 446 patients are critical, including 48 on ventilators.

Pakistan has imposed a range of precautionary measures to stem the spread of the virus.

It has also issued fresh directives with regard to international arrivals, including the registration of passengers through an online mobile app.

But a majority of the people appear not to be taking the measures seriously.

