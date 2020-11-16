Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Health

Sharjeel Memon tests positive for coronavirus

Another MPA has also contracted the virus

Posted: Nov 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Sharjeel Memon tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Two more Sindh MPAs have tested positive for the coronavirus and gone into self-isolation.

PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon confirmed to SAMAA TV that he tested positive for the virus. He had attended a meeting and inaugurated a bachat bazar in Hyderabad on Sunday.

This is Memon’s second time testing positive for the virus. He announced that he had COVID-19 in June as well.

Sher Mohammad is the other provincial lawmaker who contracted the virus. He is also affiliated with the PPP.

The lawmaker had himself tested after he developed a fever among other symptoms on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also tested positive for the virus. Following this, it was decided that all staffers at Sindh CM House will be tested as well.

The virus has so far infected 39 Sindh lawmakers. Two of them, Sindh Human Settlement Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and MPA Jam Madad Ali, have died of it.

