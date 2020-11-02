Punjab seals 830 neighbourhoods after coronavirus cases spike

A micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in over 830 neighbourhoods of Punjab after coronavirus cases spiked.

According to the government, a total of 1,416 COVID-19 cases were reported in the sealed areas. The highest number of cases were recorded in Lahore.

“The residents of these areas have been instructed to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days,” the province’s health department’s spokesperson said.

In Bahawalpur, 37 areas have been sealed. A micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in 34 neighbourhoods of Faisalabad and 14 of Gujranwala. Forty seven locations in Rawalpindi have been sealed as well.

On October 28, the National Command and Control Centre said that all markets and shopping malls in 11 major cities of Pakistan will close by 10pm to counter the second wave.

The cities include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Karachi, Multan, Gilgit, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar and Quetta.

The NCOC even made it compulsory for people to wear masks each time they leave their houses.

The guidelines say that people must wear masks if they are going to crowded places. Masks also have been made compulsory at both government and private offices.