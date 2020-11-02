Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Punjab seals 830 neighbourhoods after coronavirus cases spike

Area residents to quarantine for 14 days

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Punjab seals 830 neighbourhoods after coronavirus cases spike

Photo: File

A micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in over 830 neighbourhoods of Punjab after coronavirus cases spiked.

According to the government, a total of 1,416 COVID-19 cases were reported in the sealed areas. The highest number of cases were recorded in Lahore.

“The residents of these areas have been instructed to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days,” the province’s health department’s spokesperson said.

In Bahawalpur, 37 areas have been sealed. A micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in 34 neighbourhoods of Faisalabad and 14 of Gujranwala. Forty seven locations in Rawalpindi have been sealed as well.

On October 28, the National Command and Control Centre said that all markets and shopping malls in 11 major cities of Pakistan will close by 10pm to counter the second wave.

The cities include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Karachi, Multan, Gilgit, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar and Quetta.

The NCOC even made it compulsory for people to wear masks each time they leave their houses.

The guidelines say that people must wear masks if they are going to crowded places. Masks also have been made compulsory at both government and private offices.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus in Punjab, coronavirus update in Pakistan, coronavirus testing near me, coronavirus second wave pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.