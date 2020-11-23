Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Punjab orders 50% staff reduction at public, private offices

Remaining staffers to work from home until January 31

SAMAA
Posted: Nov 23, 2020
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Punjab government has asked public and private offices to immediately reduce their staff presence by 50%, according to a notification issued by the health department.

The development comes amid a second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

Public and private organisations have been asked to call 50% staffers to work until January 31, according to Punjab Healthcare Secretary Mohammad Usman. The remaining 50% staff will be working from home.

The official said the ones coming to work must ensure they follow precautionary measures, including wearing face masks.

Earlier in the day, the federal government closed educational institutionss across the country until January 10 in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

Pakistan reported 34 deaths and 2,756 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

