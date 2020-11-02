Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
PM’s aide warns people of rising coronavirus infections

Says the country reported 1,100 cases, 12 deaths Monday

Posted: Nov 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan has warned people that the number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan are rising.

The situation in Pakistan is not like that in Europe but the number of infections could increase, Dr Sultan said on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din Monday.

The pandemic could be contained by strictly following the precautionary measures issued by the government, he said.

Pakistan reported 1,100 new cases and 12 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the official.

Noting that political activities and the wedding season are at their peak, he said the government would be facing a challenge about which places should be closed for public.

“A uniform order cannot be issued for every place,” Dr Sultan said. He said the threat of the virus’ spread would remain if people don’t wear face masks.

