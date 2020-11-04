Pakistanis’ perception of coronavirus invincibility is wrong: PM’s aide

Says it needs to be countered

There is no doubt that a second wave of coronavirus infections has hit the country, Dr Sultan said on Wednesday on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live.

He said the ups and downs in statistics were there but a clear trend has been seen over the last couple of weeks.

This time there is a difference of weather and the perception of invincibility among the people, according to the PM's aide.

"That [perception] is obviously wrong and needs to be countered," he said.

Dr Sultan said, however, that the authorities now have more knowledge and are working to get health facilities back to their optimum levels.

He said talks are being held with provinces to enhance their capacity to deal with any situation.

The implementation of precautionary measures at educational institutions is much better than in market places and at wedding halls, according to the PM's aide.

He attributed the rise in the number of infections to violation of SOPs.