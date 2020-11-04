Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistanis’ perception of coronavirus invincibility is wrong: PM’s aide

Says it needs to be countered

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PM's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Wednesday that the Pakistani people's perception of being invincible when it comes to the coronavirus is wrong. 

There is no doubt that a second wave of coronavirus infections has hit the country, Dr Sultan said on Wednesday on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live.

He said the ups and downs in statistics were there but a clear trend has been seen over the last couple of weeks.

This time there is a difference of weather and the perception of invincibility among the people, according to the PM's aide.

"That [perception] is obviously wrong and needs to be countered," he said.

Dr Sultan said, however, that the authorities now have more knowledge and are working to get health facilities back to their optimum levels.

He said talks are being held with provinces to enhance their capacity to deal with any situation.

The implementation of precautionary measures at educational institutions is much better than in market places and at wedding halls, according to the PM's aide.

He attributed the rise in the number of infections to violation of SOPs.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, coronavirus, Dr Faisal Sultan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Quetta’s 200-year-old Gurdwara re-opens first time since Partition
Quetta’s 200-year-old Gurdwara re-opens first time since Partition
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.