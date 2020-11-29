Pakistan to launch five-day anti-polio drive Monday

The five-day anti-polio drive will be launched in Pakistan Monday. The campaign aims to vaccinate 6.4 million children under the age of 5.

Pakistan has reported 81 polio cases so far this year. Of them, 23 were reported in Balochistan, 22 each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 14 in Punjab.

PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan has appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated. “These children are our future and [we] can’t see them paralyzed,” he said.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world still battling with the virus. In August, the World Health Organization declared that Africa was free of it.

Dr Sultan said it was their religious and moral obligation to make efforts to eradicate the polio virus.