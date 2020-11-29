Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan to launch five-day anti-polio drive Monday

It aims to vaccinate 6.4 million children aged under 5

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan to launch five-day anti-polio drive Monday

Photo: Online

The five-day anti-polio drive will be launched in Pakistan Monday. The campaign aims to vaccinate 6.4 million children under the age of 5.

Pakistan has reported 81 polio cases so far this year. Of them, 23 were reported in Balochistan, 22 each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 14 in Punjab.

PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan has appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated. “These children are our future and [we] can’t see them paralyzed,” he said.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world still battling with the virus. In August, the World Health Organization declared that Africa was free of it.

Dr Sultan said it was their religious and moral obligation to make efforts to eradicate the polio virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan polio
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.