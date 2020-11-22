Sunday, November 22, 2020  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

59 Pakistanis died, 2,665 tested coronavirus-positive in last 24 hours

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Pakistan officials to decide on closure of schools Monday

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani officials will decide on Monday whether to close educational institutes due to a second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

The decisions regarding schools will be made at a meeting of inter-provincial education ministers, according to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

He said he would hold a press conference at 12.30pm on Monday after the conclusion of the meeting.

Pakistan has been grappling with a second wave of coronavirus infections. The country reported 59 deaths and 2,665 new virus cases in the last 24 hours.

The government has already prohibited indoor weddings and called for strict implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of the virus.

Authorities have been imposing smart lockdowns in virus hotspots too. Calls have been made to shut down schools again as cases are rising there.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Education also proposed to shut down educational institutions from November 24 to January 31.

In a letter to provinces, it proposed that primary schools be closed from November 24, middle schools from December 2 and higher secondary schools be closed from December 15.

However, the education ministry officials want teachers to come to educational institutes.

The ministry proposed calling teachers to schools and colleges to prepare for online classes. Online education systems, such as Teleschool and Teleradio, can be implemented, it recommended.

The recommendations will also be presented in Monday’s meeting of provincial education ministers.

Pakistan reopened schools in September after a closure of over six months.

