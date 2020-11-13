Pakistan health, education officials to discuss closing schools Monday

Officials of the health and education ministries will discuss shutting down educational institutions in Pakistan on Monday, the PM’s aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, said.

The discussion will be held after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad, he added.

Pakistan has been battling a second wave of coronavirus infections. The country reported 37 deaths from the virus and 2,300 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 23,641, according to official statistics. Of them, 1,219 patients are in critical condition.

But Dr Sultan believes that the country’s healthcare system has improved.

He said the government will alleviate the concerns of doctors about the COVID-19 health risk allowance. It will be given to all doctors working in coronavirus wards, the PM’s aide said.

Pakistan has so far reported 7,096 deaths and 352,296 confirmed cases of the virus.

Students and faculty members have expressed concern about keeping schools open. Some students have written to their universities, calling on them to hold online classes as coronavirus cases rise.