Karachi hospitals running out of space for coronavirus patients

A number of hospitals in Karachi have stopped admitting coronavirus patients because they have run out space, it emerged on Monday.

These hospitals include Dow University Hospital (OJHA Campus) and Indus Hospital. The Sindh health department maintains a spreadsheet of the available beds at private and public hospitals in the province.

The relatives of coronavirus patients complain that it has been difficult to find for their loved ones at hospitals. “My mother’s condition deteriorated and I took her to Indus Hospital but no bed was provided for her,” said the son of a virus patient. “We sent a message to Dr Bari [the head of the hospital] but still no bed was provided.”

Indus Hospital Spokesperson Fawad bin Rashid told SAMAA Digital that the numbers on the Sindh health department spreadsheet are not updated. We have been providing data frequently, he said. “Right now we have 13 beds in the coronavirus ward and 10 beds in the coronavirus emergency ward. The corona ward beds have seven ventilators. At the moment the 13 beds and 10 beds are occupied and we also have a waiting list of patients. We are not turning patients away,” he clarified.

Indus Hospital had earlier temporarily increased its capacity by suspending all operations and focusing only on COVID-19. All those resources had to be returned, said Rashid. “We are monitoring the coronavirus situation daily and hospital heads are also meeting regularly. If we feel the situation gets worse then we’ll increase capacity again,” he said.

The Sindh government had given the hospital Rs100 million for the treatment of virus patients when the virus first spread in the country.

At least two patients were turned away from the Dow OJHA Campus as well. An official there confirmed to SAMAA TV that they were short of space.

According to reports, private hospitals are also running out of space and have turned patients away.

Sindh reported 16 more deaths on Monday and 1,322 new coronavirus cases, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Of the cases reported Monday, 1,065 were from Karachi.