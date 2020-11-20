Karachi commissioner allows weddings at halls with open roofs

Wedding ceremonies can be held at halls and marquees in Karachi with open roofs, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani permitted on Friday.

The ceremonies can have a maximum of 300 guests with strict implementation of government-issued coronavirus SOPs.

The decisions were made at a meeting between the Karachi commissioner and representatives of wedding halls association, the commissioner’s office said in a statement.

Buffets will not be allowed and guests will have to be served meals at their tables, the meeting decided.

Commissioner Shallwani directed the association to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs. He said the permission for weddings at open-roof halls was given in light of the National Command and Operation Centre’s decisions.

The NCOC had prohibited weddings in closed spaces. The restriction came into effect Friday.