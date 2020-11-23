Indoor dining prohibited at Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus fears

Indoor dining services won’t be available at restaurants and cafes in Karachi. The restriction has been imposed by Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani in view of the coronavirus situation.

Sindh has reported 16 more deaths and 1,322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Of the cases reported Monday, 1,065 were from Karachi.

All deputy commissioners have been asked to strictly ensure that restaurants serve meals to customers outdoors.

Hotels and eateries with no outdoor arrangements can only offer takeaway. There has been no confirmation on how long the restriction will be in place.