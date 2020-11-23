Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Indoor dining prohibited at Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus fears

Cafes with no outdoor arrangement can only offer takeaways

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Indoor dining services won’t be available at restaurants and cafes in Karachi. The restriction has been imposed by Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani in view of the coronavirus situation.

Sindh has reported 16 more deaths and 1,322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Of the cases reported Monday, 1,065 were from Karachi.

All deputy commissioners have been asked to strictly ensure that restaurants serve meals to customers outdoors.

Hotels and eateries with no outdoor arrangements can only offer takeaway. There has been no confirmation on how long the restriction will be in place.

