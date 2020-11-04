Eight more die of coronavirus in Sindh

Another eight people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Wednesday, taking the provincial death toll to 2,647.

Provincial health authorities detected 492 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement. Karachi again reported the highest new infections with 354 cases.

Sindh has so far reported 147,787 confirmed coronavirus cases. The number of patients recovered so far stands at 139,633, which is a 95% recovery rate.

Currently, 5,507 patients are under treatment in Sindh, according to CM Shah. Of them, 5,218 are isolated at home, two at isolation centres and 287 at different hospitals.

Authorities have also imposed smart lockdowns across the province in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

They have been urging the public to take the government-issued precautionary measures seriously.