DOW University employees demand overtime pay, health risk allowance

Employees of DOW University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus, Karachi staged a protest inside the facility. They are demanding payment for overtime duty and medical health risk allowance.

Doctors, nurses and paramedics from all departments gathered and protested outside the OPD.

A staffer told SAMAA TV on Monday that they have been complaining for months but the management is not responding to their calls.

The protesters said they have written several applications to the higher management to make their employee contracts permanent and fix 20% medical health risk allowance for staffers of the chest diseases department.

They said that the management is illegally recruiting people and asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to look into the matter.

“Since the coronavirus spread began in Pakistan, our workers have been working day and night as frontliners,” a staffer added. “We want Murad Ali Shah to give DOW workers allowances and workers the promotion, especially those who have been working here for eight to nine years.”