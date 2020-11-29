Coronavirus kills another 13 people in Sindh

The novel coronavirus killed another 13 people in Sindh on Sunday, taking the provincial death toll to 2,924.

The province reported 1,419 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement. Of them, 1,232 cases were from Karachi.

Sindh has so far reported 173,014 confirmed cases of the virus, with 151,529 recoveries.

The number of active cases in the province stands at 18,561. Of them, 17,777 are in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 770 at different hospitals.

The chief minister has once again urged the masses to take all precautionary measures.