Coronavirus claims another 48 lives in Pakistan

Another 48 people died of the coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, according to the official figures.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 7,744 lives in the country, according to the National Command Operation Center.

The country reported 2,954 new cases on Tuesday. The number of active cases in Pakistan stands at 40,379. At least 281 of them are in critical condition.

The government has already announced new restrictions to contain the second wave of virus infections.

All educational institutions will be closed from November 26 to December 24. But online classes will continue. From December 25 to January 11, there will be winter vacations for the students.

Indoor weddings have been prohibited, while companies and firms have been told to allow 50% of their staffers to work from home.

The second wave of coronavirus could be more dangerous than the first one, Federal Minister Asad Umar told reporters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said that centre has imposed a ban on big gatherings, whereas provincial governments have been asked to make mosques follow the SOPs.

Umar warned that virus infections could peak in the next two weeks if people didn’t take precautionary measures.