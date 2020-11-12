Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Coronavirus claims 14 lives in Sindh

Karachi reports 789 new cases

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Coronavirus claims 14 lives in Sindh

Photo: Online

Fourteen people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday.

In a statement, Shah said 979 new cases, including 789 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 2,718 lives in Sindh. The provincie currently has 8,573 active cases of which 339 are in critical condition.

Last week, the provincial government had issued new restrictions in an order to contain the second wave of COVID-19. It has barred companies and factories from calling employees above 55 years to workplaces.

The companies and firms have been instructed to only call skeleton staff to offices and put in place an online work mechanism. Managers and owners of companies will be held accountable in case of violations.

It has also warned that it reserves the authority to close any place or area with the highest number of coronavirus cases to contain the spread of coronavirus. No more than two persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus, Sindh, Pakistan, Lockdown, Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.