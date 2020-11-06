Beware Karachi, there’s a Rs1,000 fine for not wearing masks

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani has asked authorities to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs in Karachi.

People not wearing face masks can be fined up to Rs1,000, said Shallwani, who holds the additional charge of Karachi commissioner.

In his statement, the Karachi administrator asked the city’s deputy commissioners to ensure that all government-issued SOPs are followed in their respective districts.

The announcement comes amid a second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

Authorities have also been imposing smart lockdowns in virus hotspots to stem the spread of the virus.