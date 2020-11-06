Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Beware Karachi, there’s a Rs1,000 fine for not wearing masks

Administrator asks DCs to ensure strict implementation of SOPs

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Beware Karachi, there’s a Rs1,000 fine for not wearing masks

People wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi. Photo: Online

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani has asked authorities to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs in Karachi.

People not wearing face masks can be fined up to Rs1,000, said Shallwani, who holds the additional charge of Karachi commissioner.

In his statement, the Karachi administrator asked the city’s deputy commissioners to ensure that all government-issued SOPs are followed in their respective districts.

The announcement comes amid a second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

Authorities have also been imposing smart lockdowns in virus hotspots to stem the spread of the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, coronavirus, SOPs, Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani, Rs1,000 fine
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Quetta’s 200-year-old Gurdwara re-opens first time since Partition
Quetta’s 200-year-old Gurdwara re-opens first time since Partition
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.