Bahria University Islamabad students concerned over on-campus exams amid pandemic

Several students of Bahria University’s Islamabad campus have voiced their concerns after being asked to physically appear for their mid-term examinations.

The students have told the varsity management of the difficulties they face sitting for the exams in person, such as their studies, health and accommodation.

While some of them were actually able to learn from online classes, there were many who have had legitimate problems in doing so, they said in their application. It was shared on Twitter by a student, Hussam Ahmed Khan.

The students mentioned the risk of contracting the virus in case of gathering on campus in close proximity to each other as well as finding immediately finding accommodation in the twin cities.

They also started trending #bahriauniversity on Twitter in the hopes of convincing the varsity to conduct the exams online.

We call for a balance to the equation, online classes and on campus exams cannot go together. #BahriaUniversity#NoOnCampusExams@dcislamabad @Shafqat_Mahmood — Taha Khan (@TahaKha36986183) November 12, 2020

SAMAA Digital spoke to two varsity officials who confirmed that the management plans on going ahead with the on-campus exams. They requested anonymity as they were not authorised to comment on the matter.

The officials said the varsity management is taking several precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students. It could reconsider its position after a decision to close educational institutions is made by the government, they added.

Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of coronavirus cases and the government is cautioning people to take it seriously. It has not made the decision to shut down schools, colleges or universities yet but several have shifted to online classes after coronavirus cases were reported among teachers and students.

SAMAA Digital attempted to contact Bahria University Islamabad several times and their stance will be added to this story once they can be contacted.