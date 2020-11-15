Sunday, November 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Health

Another nine die of coronavirus in Sindh

The province reports 942 new cases

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Nine more people died of the coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday.

The deaths brought the provincial death toll to 2,747, Shah said in a statement.

Sindh reported 942 new cases of the virus, taking the overall tally to 155,680. Karachi again reported the highest cases with 624 infections over the last 24 hours.

So far, 142,707 patients have recovered from the virus across the province, according to the chief minister. This constitutes 92% recovery rate.

The number of active cases in Sindh stands at 10,226. Of them 9,721 are in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 499 in different hospitals.

Coronavirus Sindh
 
