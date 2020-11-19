Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Health

Another 16 die of coronavirus in Sindh in 24 hours

The province reports 1,193 new cases

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Another 16 die of coronavirus in Sindh in 24 hours

Photo: Online

Another 16 people died of the coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Thursday.

This brings the provincial death toll to 2,780, CM Shah said in a statement.

The province reported 1,193 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. Of them, 837 were from Karachi.

Sindh has so far reported 159,752 infections, according to the statement. This includes 144,316 recoveries.

The number of active virus cases in the province stands at 12,656. Of them, 12,119 are isolated at home, eight at isolation centres and 529 at different hospitals.

The condition of 449 patients is said to be critical, including 47 on ventilators.

