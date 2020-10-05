Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Six Tharparkar schools sealed after teachers test positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Six Tharparkar schools sealed after teachers test positive for coronavirus

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Authorities sealed on Monday six government-run primary schools in Tharparkar after a number of teachers tested positive for coronavirus.

The schools were sealed in Balhari, Yar Mohammad Otho, Harbosar, Mir Waqar Talpur, Bityario and Chherpal villages.

Samples of suspected patients had been sent to laboratory and six of them tested positive for the virus, said Prem Kumar Meghwar, the district education officer for primary education.

Infected teachers had been asked to go into self-isolation for 14 days, he added. They would again be tested after two weeks after which a decision would be made regarding reopening the schools.

Pakistan reported 632 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Six people lost their lives to the virus.

Over 33,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with the highest number of cases coming from Sindh and Punjab.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus schools tharparkar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus, Tharparkar, schools, Sindh, sealed, locked down
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lebanese artists in overdrive to restore Beirut's beauty
Lebanese artists in overdrive to restore Beirut’s beauty
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.