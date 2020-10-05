Six Tharparkar schools sealed after teachers test positive for coronavirus

Authorities sealed on Monday six government-run primary schools in Tharparkar after a number of teachers tested positive for coronavirus.

The schools were sealed in Balhari, Yar Mohammad Otho, Harbosar, Mir Waqar Talpur, Bityario and Chherpal villages.

Samples of suspected patients had been sent to laboratory and six of them tested positive for the virus, said Prem Kumar Meghwar, the district education officer for primary education.

Infected teachers had been asked to go into self-isolation for 14 days, he added. They would again be tested after two weeks after which a decision would be made regarding reopening the schools.

Pakistan reported 632 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Six people lost their lives to the virus.

Over 33,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with the highest number of cases coming from Sindh and Punjab.