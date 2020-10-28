Six schools closed in Karachi’s Malir over coronavirus cases

Six schools have been sealed in Karachi’s Malir district after some of their students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

These schools include GBHSS Konkar, GBSS Model Haaqani, GBSS Haji Sain Rakhio, GGLSS Konkar, and GBLSS Jan Muhammad Ahmedani.

The schools have been advised to take necessary measures as per the guidelines issued for the educational institutes by the federal government.

The class and staff rooms in which those who tested positive were should be closed for a minimum of five days and must be disinfected, District Education Officer Gauhar Sanj told the administration of the schools.

All students and staff members who came in contact with COVID-19 patients must self-quarantine for at least five days, according to the directives.

The schools will open on November 1 after they take all necessary precautions.