Six more die of coronavirus in Sindh

Six more people died of coronavirus in Sindh over the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Saturday.

This brought the death toll in Sindh to 2,549, the chief minister said in a statement.

More than 7,500 coronavirus tests were conducted in the province in the last 24 hours. Of them, 221 turned out to be positive.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 318,000. The country reported 671 new cases Saturday.

Local authorities have imposed micro smart lockdowns in an attempt to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections.

They have placed several virus hotspots in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and other cities under lockdown for two weeks.