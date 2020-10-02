People recovering from coronavirus can be infected again: expert

Says the reopening of schools is a 'serious problem' too

"There is no guarantee that the ones who were previously infected and recovered could not be infected again," said Professor Dr Saeed Khan, the in-charge of Dow University hospital's coronavirus lab.

"The virus evolves with people travelling from abroad. It can change its genetic make-up."

Hence, he said, people must strictly follow the SOPs not just for themselves, but for their children, loved ones and others around them.

Khan said the main reason behind resurgence of coronavirus cases was that the masses were not following the SOPs and social distancing protocol.

"The current trend appears to be increasing and we must take it seriously," he said.

The reopening of schools is a "serious problem" too as these school-goers have not been exposed to the virus earlier, according to the expert.

"There can be super sensitive children among them as this pocket has not been previously exposed," he told SAMAA TV.

"There are chances that the virus may spread among them," Khan added.