Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Karachi, Islamabad markets, shopping malls to close at 10pm

Posted: Oct 28, 2020
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: Online

Markets, shopping malls, wedding halls, and restaurants will close at 10pm in 11 cities of Pakistan as the country prepares for the second wave of coronavirus.

The National Command and Control Centre has decided that parks across the country will close at 6pm. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the instructions.

There has been an increase in the number of cases in 11 cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Karachi, Multan, Gilgit, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar and Quetta.

In Islamabad, the administration has also decided that people will be fined in the federal capital for not wearing masks.

Earlier in the day, the NCOC issued guidelines to control the spread of the virus. People were told to wear masks each time they leave their houses.

The guidelines say that people must wear masks if they are going to crowded places. Masks also have been made compulsory at both government and private offices.

Pakistan reported 825 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the country’s toll to 330,200.

