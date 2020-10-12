Graph: Tracking daily Coronavirus Pakistan cases from March 10, 2020

This is a graph of known coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in Pakistan. We started it on March 10 and have since then been providing data that is collated by midnight, 12am, each day. Please note that the number can go up through the night. We keep updating the figures as much as possible.
Graph last updated on October 12 at 5:00pm.
This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases :
|DATE
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERIES
|16 February
|17 February
|18 February
|19 February
|20 February
|21 February
|22 February
|23 February
|24 February
|25 February
|26 February
|27 February
|28 February
|29 February
|1 March
|2 March
|3 March
|4 March
|5 March
|6 March
|7 March
|8 March
|1
|9 March
|1
|10 March
|16
|1
|11 March
|19
|1
|12 March
|20
|2
|13 March
|21
|2
|14 March
|28
|3
|15 March
|31
|3
|16 March
|54
|3
|17 March
|187
|4
|18 March
|241
|4
|19 March
|302
|2
|5
|20 March
|454
|2
|5
|21 March
|504
|3
|5
|22 March
|646
|3
|5
|23 March
|784
|6
|6
|24 March
|887
|6
|6
|25 March
|991
|7
|19
|26 March
|1087
|8
|21
|27 March
|1197
|9
|23
|28 March
|1375
|11
|25
|29 March
|1512
|13
|28
|30 March
|1613
|18
|32
|31 March
|1796
|25
|58
|1 April
|2036
|26
|82
|2 April
|2252
|31
|107
|3 April
|2430
|35
|126
|4 April
|2696
|40
|130
|5 April
|2866
|45
|170
|6 April
|3323
|50
|257
|7 April
|3909
|54
|429
|8 April
|4131
|58
|467
|9 April
|4409
|63
|572
|10 April
|4688
|66
|727
|11 April
|4922
|71
|762
|12 April
|5131
|86
|1026
|13 April
|5415
|93
|1095
|14 April
|5779
|96
|1378
|15 April
|6138
|107
|1446
|16 April
|6772
|124
|1645
|17 April
|7234
|135
|1765
|18 April
|7635
|143
|1832
|19 April
|8182
|159
|1868
|20 April
|8643
|176
|1970
|21 April
|9464
|192
|2066
|22 April
|10069
|209
|2156
|23 April
|10881
|224
|2337
|24 April
|11429
|237
|2527
|25 April
|12227
|253
|2755
|26 April
|13104
|269
|2866
|27 April
|13669
|281
|3029
|28 April
|14300
|301
|3233
|29 April
|15156
|307
|3425
|30 April
|15883
|361
|4052
|1 May
|17319
|385
|4315
|2 May
|18148
|417
|4715
|3 May
|19214
|440
|4817
|4 May
|20573
|462
|5590
|5 May
|21808
|486
|5782
|6 May
|23274
|526
|6217
|7 May
|23978
|564
|6464
|8 May
|25597
|594
|7530
|9 May
|28113
|618
|7756
|10 May
|29552
|639
|8023
|11 May
|31003
|668
|8212
|12 May
|32373
|706
|8555
|13 May
|33711
|737
|8812
|14 May
|36210
|770
|9695
|15 May
|37681
|803
|10155
|16 May
|39039
|834
|10880
|17 May
|40555
|873
|11341
|18 May
|42777
|903
|11922
|19 May
|44042
|939
|12489
|20 May
|46206
|986
|13101
|21 May
|48354
|1017
|14155
|22 May
|50969
|1067
|15201
|23 May
|53199
|1101
|16653
|24 May
|54620
|1133
|17198
|25 May
|56272
|1167
|17482
|26 May
|57701
|1197
|18314
|27 May
|59388
|1225
|19142
|28 May
|61411
|1260
|20231
|29 May
|63905
|1317
|22305
|30 May
|66564
|1366
|24131
|31 May
|69429
|1500
|25271
|1 Jun
|72678
|1543
|26083
|2 Jun
|76227
|1590
|27110
|3 Jun
|82287
|1717
|28923
|4 June
|85890
|1790
|30128
|5 June
|90602
|1878
|31198
|6 June
|95458
|1954
|32581
|7 June
|100687
|2018
|33465
|8 June
|105113
|2096
|34355
|9 June
|110065
|2189
|35018
|10 June
|116189
|2290
|36308
|11 June
|122574
|2394
|38391
|12 June
|128361
|2480
|40247
|13 June
|134667
|2574
|50056
|14 June
|140797
|2674
|51735
|15 June
|146254
|2751
|53721
|16 June
|150911
|2872
|56390
|17 June
|156875
|3005
|58437
|18 June
|162404
|3141
|59215
|19 June
|167956
|3278
|61383
|20 June
|173856
|3417
|63504
|21
|178892
|3542
|67892
|22
|182552
|3604
|71458
|23
|186682
|3716
|73471
|24
|190340
|3792
|77754
|25
|194068
|3920
|81307
|26
|196895
|3989
|84168
|27 June
|200832
|4073
|86906
|28 June
|205134
|4144
|92624
|29 June
|208021
|95407
|30 June
|212008
|4338
|98503
|1 July
|215679
|4426
|100439
|2 July
|220239
|4504
|104694
|3 July
|222176
|4538
|4 July
|5 July
|6
|233253
|4804
|117544
|7 July
|235036
|4864
|133290
|8 July
|239225
|4945
|9 July
|242386
|5023
|10 July
|245067
|5094
|11 July
|247803
|5157
|12 July
|250569
|157219
|13 July
|252714
|5297
|14 July
|254755
|5357
|172247
|15 July
|256909
|5411
|177628
|16 July
|259069
|5460
|182521
|17 July
|261169
|5505
|197764
|18 July
|262797
|5544
|201789
|19 July
|264385
|5587
|204930
|20 July
|265629
|5625
|206826
|21 July
|266647
|5661
|209393
|22 July
|23 July
|269861
|5745
|215570
|24 July
|25 July
|271317
|5777
|223272
|26 July
|272685
|5812
|237124
|27 July
|274802
|5853
|242103
|28 July
|275799
|5875
|242945
|29 July
|276942
|5909
|245438
|30 July
|278246
|5944
|246820
|31 July
|279140
|5962
|247682
|1 Aug
|no data
|248577
|2 Aug
|248873
|3 Aug
|280311
|5986
|249116
|4 Aug
|280772
|6004
|251416
|5 Aug
|281493
|6028
|255014
|6 Aug
|282249
|6040
|256580
|7 Aug
|283132
|6061
|258546
|8 Aug
|283432
|6064
|258996
|10 Aug
|284938
|6107
|261007
|11 Aug
|285620
|6120
|262899
|12 Aug
|286294
|6136
|263528
|13 Aug
|287034
|6149
|265012
|14 Aug
|287643
|6160
|265316
|15 Aug
|288319
|6166
|266024
|16 Aug
|17 Aug
|289278
|6184
|269364
|18 Aug
|290150
|6195
|270381
|19 Aug
|290762
|6208
|272380
|20 Aug
|291279
|6216
|273068
|21 Aug
|292174
|6231
|275317
|22 Aug
|292765
|6235
|275836
|23 Aug
|293261
|6244
|276829
|24 Aug
|293711
|6255
|278425
|25 Aug
|294193
|6267
|278939
|26 Aug
|294638
|6274
|279561
|27 Aug
|295053
|6283
|279937
|28 Aug
|295372
|6284
|280340
|29 Aug
|295372
|6288
|280547
|30 Aug
|295849
|6294
|280682
|31 Aug
|296149
|6298
|280970
|1 Sep
|296590
|6318
|281459
|2 Sep
|297014
|6328
|281925
|3 Sep
|297512
|6335
|282268
|4 Sep
|298205
|6340
|282553
|5 Sep
|298509
|6342
|285898
|6 Sep
|298903
|6345
|286016
|7 Sep
|299233
|6350
|286157
|8 Sep
|299414
|6359
|286506
|9 Sep
|299823
|6365
|287950
|10 Sep
|300371
|6370
|288206
|11 Sep
|300955
|6,373
|28,853
|12 Sep
|301481
|6379
|289429
|13 Sep
|302020
|6383
|289806
|14 Sep
|302424
|6389
|290261
|15 Sep
|303089
|6393
|290760
|16 Sep
|303634
|6399
|291169
|17 Sep
|304386
|6408
|291683
|18 Sep
|305031
|6415
|292044
|19 Sep
|305671
|6416
|292303
|20 Sep
|306304
|6420
|292869
|21 Sep
|306886
|6424
|293159
|22 Sep
|307418
|6432
|293916
|23 Sep
|308217
|6437
|294392
|24 Sep
|309015
|6444
|294740
|25 Sep
|309581
|6451
|295333
|26 Sep
|310275
|6457
|295613
|27 Sep
|310844
|6466
|296022
|28 Sep
|311516
|6474
|296340
|29 Sep
|312263
|6479
|296881
|30 Sep
|312806
|6484
|297497
|1 Oct
|313431
|6499
|298055
|2 Oct
|313984
|6507
|298583
|3 Oct
|314616
|6513
|298968
|4 Oct
|315260
|6517
|299836
|5 Oct
|315727
|6523
|300616
|6 Oct
|316351
|6535
|301288
|7 Oct
|316934
|6544
|302374
|8 Oct
|317595
|6552
|302708
|9 Oct
|318266
|6558
|303062
|10 Oct
|318932
|6570
|303062
|11 Oct
|319317
|6580
|304185
Sixty-three hundred and six cases were reported between June 12 and June 13, the most for any day.
A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.
SAMAA Digital’s graph is based on data from the National Institute of Health website. The NIH website has been keeping count since March 11.
It tracks the number of cases for each 24-hour cycle that ends at midnight but updates its total by the next morning. So, for example, Monday’s full number will appear on the website on Tuesday morning.
And because the numbers keep adding up, we see a total count of all confirmed cases leading up to that day.
What else do we do? We match the daily NIH count with each province’s count to make sure there is no discrepancy. We give preference to each province’s verified statements if the NIH count does not match their numbers—although this does not usually happen.
People have given us feedback that the graph in this story is slightly different than the graph on the federal government’s covid.gov.pk. This is happening because we use a different method, as stated above. Their cut-off time appears to be different.
Either way, the shapes of the graphs are largely the same, and thus they both indicate the same trend in Pakistan.
An earlier version of this graph was updated by Farhan Afsar.
Very bad condition in pakistan so please all people be carefull
Not so much bad as you are analyzing, think positive please,
see what is happening in America…Allah will save us
Surely Allah will protect us all. Amen (if we all pray and quit doing unethical acts in our homes and society.)
hello brother facts cant be changed. be realistic and face the truth not just leaving everything behind.
America is a large state with wide territory, relating our country with them is totally pointless. Our state is worse relating to what we have.
On 25th April relating our country with America was pointless, and now see the condition of super power.
I am requesting to government of Pakistan. Please complete lock down whole Pakistan. During currant situation of lock down mostly peoples are not doing stay at home. They are moving here and there in most cities. Iff situation remaining same then it is unable to control. So please take some more strict action and stop moving of people, crowds in city, towns, streets and offices, shops and etc. 40% to 70% People of Pakistan not getting serious and due to these peoples lock down will not control increasing numbers of corona infected people. I am requesting again to all honorable members of government please complete lock down whole country and save may Pakistan.
40% TO 50% Peoples are un graduate about corona due to these peoples activities we will loose our whole country.
Regards
I Love Pakistan
Insha Allah we will win against this coronavirus
PLEASE BAN ONLINE CLASSES!!
BAHRIA UNIVERSITY KARACHI CAMPUS IS ENFORCING ONLINE CLASSES DESPITE THE FACTS THE STUDENTS ARE NOT GETTING A SINGLE WORD
students need a reason to run away from studies, they are giving a low rating for the video calling app just to get it banned on playstore so that they don’t have to study. No urge to adapt a new learning environment and grow, no interest in research and finding solutions, escapism is what these students prefer.
Plz care karain apni or Dusron ky or avoid karain milney jholney or Bahar nikalney say plzzzz
Jo afrad Mashallah say iss virus say Recovered hogaye heen wo Vedio Message dain taky hope develop hoo thanks
Complete follow karain govt Rules about this Virus issy Main Life Hey
AoA
Dear all,
It is time to show unity. We must united in the current prevailing situation of COVID-19 Pandemic. We must stay at home. The government should order to stay at home all their employees except pera-medical, law-enforcement ,and intelligent agencies. Otherwise the situation can get worse. For instance, if an employee who don’t have his own conveyance facility can use public transport to reach his/her office, in case of he/she get effect from a person(COVID-19 Patient) who is treveling with him. Then, he can effect his office, family, friends, relatives, and the whole nation. So, it is my humble request to all of you to STAY AT YOUR HOME please please and please…
May Allah keep us safe.
Pakistan is in initial stage of pandemic and God forbid if it spread in lower level of society in congested population and slums then it will become uncontrollable. It is therefore very important to control it in the initial stage which can only be done through complete lock down. Nothing will happen in two weeks to economy or food supply but spreading to explosive population will destroy everything. The PM is still giving the logic of low income people. But just imagine if the pandemic reach out to the poor community it will destroy the economy and food supply for long time.
YA ALLAH Reham Farma mere Moula Maaf kar de human
aye mere Rab mere Tamam Muslmaan bhenon or bhaiyoon pe Rehman Farma (Ameen)
or jitne bhi log is covoid 19 se infected hain inhaien sehat aata farma mere Moula
Mere ALLAH rehman farma ! or tamam muslmaanon per reham kar
Assalam O Alikum to all my Brothers and Sisters!
PLEASE PLEASE STAY AT HOME!
It’s BASICALLY FOR ALL YOUR SAFETY AND HEALTH
Do you know what does QUARANTINE means?????
its basically means to stay at home and read Quran and pray to GOD Almighty Allah
and remember one thing whiling offering prayers please do also prays for Good Healths for all the MUSLIMS Community
JUST EVERYONE ATLEAST ASK ALLAH ONE TIME
TO FORGIVE ALL THE MUSLIMS BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND BLESSES THEM WITH GOOD HEALTH !!
(AMEEN)
AND LAST BUT NOT THE LEAST
APNAY GHRAON MAIN SURH-E-RAHMAN KI TALAWAT ZARROR LAGAYIEN!
Please control social distance at grocery and milk shop and give instruction to shop keeper for improvement during customer dealing.
Assalam o alikum
this is the time that we need to return toward our lord. we have to ask forgiveness and ask for His mercy. Allah shows us such times so that we can get back to Him. the only thing is that we should follow the preventive measures and belief in life after death. if we die in this outbreak, then we will be given the status of a shaheed, in sha Allah. also, we should remain healthy because the Apostle of Allah said ‘trust in Allah but tie your camel’.
wa Assalam 🙂
why pakistan govt not doing sterlisation of streets, roads, etc etc like dubai?
Pakistani government doing what they can it’s up to the people now to think and remain in there homes,InshAllah we will come out of this situation soon….Ameen
Time to return to ALLAH and repent
Recheck the data. The number shown for 26th is for 25th.
The error in the graph needs to be corrected. It shows the 28th March twice. Any information is meaning ful only when it is correct.
Do not show 1 week graph. It doesn’t help in noticing a pattern.
ye kaisa lock down hai private companies and industries are forcing labor to do their duties ,
your’ll are speaking about lock down, But how to make sure that food and other essentials are being provided for especially for those who earn in form of daily wages. Lock down toh sub bol rahe hain. But just check out every nook and corner of the underdeveloped places in Pakistan people are starving. If they don’t die because of the virus they will however die with starvation. I see people giving donations and rations here and there and posting it on social media. But still those parts of the city/ country are still suffering. Lock down is the only way to beat the virus but the government has to make sure that people don’t starve to death !!!!!!
I think Al,ighty Allah is really merciful for the Pakistani peoples. By the grace of Almighty Allah, this time when we have short resources, the load of corona virus is according to our worth. No doubt, having really short resources, the Pakistani govt has taken proper steps in time. Usually The authorties rightly discourages people making get together nicely.I think till to now by the grace of Allah we Pakistani peopls are in a sufficient better position instead of developed world. So we should be continue safety cautions for saving our and others lives.We also take care about the hunger of the people lives in arronding us.
Unfortunately our leadership is quite immature to handle a crises like this. God bless us
Hi Samaa Team,
This is Mudassir Shah ,Web Developer. Your graphical analysis of COVID-19 tracking is quite well, but it’s needed to add the recovered cases as like deaths in top of the graph.
Thanks for your consideration!
I recomend govt must increase covid testing faster track
Number as of 3rd April on the graph is incorrect.. It should be 2547 instead of 2463.
coronavirus is not spreading in pakistan so fast. in europe it is spreading very very fast. pakistani ppl have good immune system and the recovery from this virus in pakistan is great. this virus is more dangerous to those countries which do not suffer from malaria. african countries and sub continent are safe . inshAllah
The number of new cases between Apr 6 and 7 is stated to be 557 which is incorrect. The current number is 586 as shown on the graph.
Stay at home and be safe and keep safe your family.
Dear Samaa team,
Great chart above, is it possible to have similar chart, but province wise?
Thanks
Hi saama,
Your graphical analysis helpful to track situation of COVID-19 but add more graph like (cities wise, area wise) that people are aware which area most affected by COVID-19 it can be more helpfull to people avoid to go out if there area are affected.
Why not updated for April 12?
WHY THE GRAPH HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED AFTER 11TH APRIL/
PLEASE AD A LINE FOR THGE TOTAL RECOVERED AND DEATHS TO GIVE A COMPREHENSIVE IMAGE.
Why it is not updated promptly?
Mukhtareya halat buhat khrab hn karo bahar na niklo ****** govt sahi figure nahy batarhi
لَا اِلٰہَ اِلَّا اَنْتَ سُبْحَانَکَ اِنِّیْ کُنْتُ مِنَ الظَّالِمِیْنَ
zada sy zada pharhy Allah ham sab ki mushkil ko asan kary ameen
In Pakistan this virus spread just due to ego of our beloved selected Prime Minister, in his opinion from day first lock isn’t solution, so he tried everything politically, economically to ruin struggle of complete lockdown.
His whole garbage team tried to defend his action, how poor people live in this circumstances, ohh bhae where is your Rs 1.2-trillion package , where is IMF 1.4B $ package , where is other funds etc ??? Distribute these Amt to those people, this is the responsibility of state to make sure those people should have basic necessities.
Actually they want Pakistani people deaths to explore and asking more Aids from world.
He has nothing agenda except asking money from the world “International Bhikari” or making fool and collect more money from Pakistani people.
Please avoid from crowd and stay home stay safe
I strongly sugget that the treand chart of the deaths as well as those recovered should also be shown along with the the new cases to provide a better picture.
Consider the following, as of today, the forth of may:
The number of cases in India: ~50,000
The number of cases in Iran:~100,000
China is where it all began.
Now having said all this, consider Pakistan borders all three nations, and the number of cases confirmed are about 20,000. I think compared toother nations, we have a pretty good handle on things.
اللہ ہم سب کومعاف فماۓ آمین۔ زیادہ سے زیادہ وقت عبادت میں گزاریں۔اللہ سے مدد مانگیں۔
ڈاکٹروں اور حکومتی احکامات پر سختی سے عمل کریں۔ اللہ خودکشی کرنے والوں کی مدد نہیں کرتا بلکہ ان سے ناراض ہوتا ہے۔
ہم رسول اللہ (ص) سے زیادہ عبادات کی حفاظت کرنے والے نہیں ہو سکنے۔ جو رعایتیں اللہ نے ہمیں اپنے رسول کے ذریعے سے دی ہیں ان میں حکمت ہے۔ ان رعایتوں کا فایٔدہ اٹھیٔں۔
اللہ ہماری مدد فرماۓ۔ آمین۔
The plotting of graph does seem to be correct for May 13 relative to May 12
WHY NO UPDATE FOR FIVE DAYS?
Your site is very informative but there is update after 18th May. Please update. It would be good to see similar data about the recoveries
Thank you for the feedback. We will be factoring this in.
Why the graph is not being updated on daily basis for over a week?
I fail to understand why the data and graph is not updated on daily basis. A week late informations looses its value and purpose.
The old version of graph was good that showed daily new cases in separate column. Now one needs a calculator.
Good