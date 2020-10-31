Dentist dies of coronavirus in Peshawar

Dr Sultan Zeb, who was working as the associate dean of research at Khyber College of Dentistry, died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

He was being treated at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar and was on the ventilator. He was shifted to the hospital after his health deteriorated on October 27.

Khan had previously served as the head surgeon and director of Mohammad Kabir Research Centre at Gandhara University Peshawar.

His funeral prayers were held in his native village in Buner’s Totalai at 11am.

The CM expressed his condolences with the deceased’s family.

“We lost another doctor due to COVID,” said the Provincial Doctors Association in a statement on social media. “He was a very humble and polite person. Please remember him in your prayers.”

Another one of his colleagues remembered him as a “gem of a person”, adding that his death is a “huge loss to the dental fraternity”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far reported 39,458 cases of coronavirus, of which 1,276 people have died. According to the health department, the virus has claimed the lives of 20 doctors and 40 health workers in the province.