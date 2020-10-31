Saturday, October 31, 2020  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Dentist dies of coronavirus in Peshawar

Virus has claimed the lives of 20 doctors in KP

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Dentist dies of coronavirus in Peshawar

Photo: Facebook

Dr Sultan Zeb, who was working as the associate dean of research at Khyber College of Dentistry, died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

He was being treated at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar and was on the ventilator. He was shifted to the hospital after his health deteriorated on October 27.

Khan had previously served as the head surgeon and director of Mohammad Kabir Research Centre at Gandhara University Peshawar.

His funeral prayers were held in his native village in Buner’s Totalai at 11am.

The CM expressed his condolences with the deceased’s family.

“We lost another doctor due to COVID,” said the Provincial Doctors Association in a statement on social media. “He was a very humble and polite person. Please remember him in your prayers.”

Another one of his colleagues remembered him as a “gem of a person”, adding that his death is a “huge loss to the dental fraternity”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far reported 39,458 cases of coronavirus, of which 1,276 people have died. According to the health department, the virus has claimed the lives of 20 doctors and 40 health workers in the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus deaths, coronavirus claims doctor's life, peshawar doctor dies of coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.