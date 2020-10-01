Coronavirus kills 13 people in Sindh in last 24 hours

Thirteen people died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Thursday.

This brought the provincial death toll to 2,512, CM Shah said in a statement.

The province reported 361 new cases of the virus Thursday. Of them, 249 were from Karachi.

Sindh has so far reported 137,467 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the chief minister. More than 130,500 patients have recovered from it.

The province currently has 4,445 patients under treatment. Of them, 4,161 are in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 277 at different hospitals.

Shah said the condition of 192 patients was critical. He urged people to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of virus.