Islamabad authorities detect 10 coronavirus cases at NUML, other institutes

Health authorities in Islamabad detected on Wednesday 10 coronavirus cases at three educational institutes, including the National University of Modern Languages.

Three cases each emerged at the Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2 and a private school in I-8/4 sector, according to District Health Officer Zaeem Zia.

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed during random testing at a NUML department.

The health official has written to the Islamabad deputy commissioner, recommending him to seal the F-6/2 college and I-8/4 school.

He recommended putting the NUML department and hostel lobby under lockdown.

Islamabad reported a total of 91 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.