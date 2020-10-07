Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Islamabad authorities detect 10 coronavirus cases at NUML, other institutes

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Islamabad authorities detect 10 coronavirus cases at NUML, other institutes

A health official (L) wearing protective gear takes a blood sample from a man at a drive-through screening and testing facility for the COVID-19 coronavirus, alongside a street in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

Health authorities in Islamabad detected on Wednesday 10 coronavirus cases at three educational institutes, including the National University of Modern Languages.

Three cases each emerged at the Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2 and a private school in I-8/4 sector, according to District Health Officer Zaeem Zia.

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed during random testing at a NUML department.

The health official has written to the Islamabad deputy commissioner, recommending him to seal the F-6/2 college and I-8/4 school.

He recommended putting the NUML department and hostel lobby under lockdown.

Islamabad reported a total of 91 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Islamabad, coronavirus, NUML, educational institutes
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lebanese artists in overdrive to restore Beirut's beauty
Lebanese artists in overdrive to restore Beirut’s beauty
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.