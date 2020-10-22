Breast cancer, fertility, mastectomy, bodily autonomy: experts answer your questions

Pakistan has the highest incidence of breast cancer among Asian countries, yet awareness remains low due to social taboos. Generally, people in Asia and Africa are at risk of getting breast cancer a decade earlier than the rest of the world.

An oncologist and professor at Ziauddin University, Dr Tariq Siddiqui, relayed this information during a webinar on breast cancer awareness on Wednesday. He was part of a panel of experts which included consultant and Ziauddin Pro-Chancellor Dr Nida Hussain and surgeons Dr Nida Wahid Bashir and Dr Zubia Masood. Here are some of the questions they answered:

Who gets breast cancer?

Factors which put you in the high-risk category, according to Dr Zubia Masood:

Being born female

Family history of breast cancer

Age 45 years and above

Smoking

Consuming alcohol

Sedentary lifestyle (little or no exercise)

Eating fatty foods

Early menopause

Early menarche (start of periods)

Hormone replacement therapy

Not having children or breastfeeding

Radiotherapy in childhood

Dr Nida Hussain, however, adds that people younger than 40 also make up a small cohort of cases: “I tell my younger patients to do a breast self-exam once a month.”

She advised women to make a habit of this practice by learning from videos online or consulting their doctor. It can work to detect lumps but not early-stage cancer. The experts added what screening recommendations they need to keep in mind to catch cancer early.

What are breast cancer screening guidelines?

It is recommended that women in Pakistan over the age of 40 get a mammogram every two years, said Dr Hussain. A mammogram is a low dose X-ray that can pick out abnormalities in the breasts.

The US CDC says the Preventive Services Task Force recommends women who are 50 to 74 years old get a mammogram every two years, while women between 40 to 49 years old should talk to their doctor about screening.

Younger women can go for an MRI or ultrasound of the breasts. In families where there’s breast cancer present, girls may need to get screened as teenagers.

“Despite the high incidence of breast cancer, we don’t have a nationwide free screening programme,” said Dr Hussain.

Since genetic testing is expensive, mutations that may cause cancer are often missed, said Dr Siddiqui. The most common inherited mutation is in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene. Mutated versions of these genes can lead to abnormal cell growth, which can lead to cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Does breast cancer affect your fertility? Is it safe to get treatment during pregnancy?

A woman’s ability to have a baby will not be affected by her breast cancer diagnosis, said Dr Bashir. However, it’s recommended that a woman wait one year after chemotherapy to have a child, so that the body has recovered from its effects.

In pregnant women, chemotherapy can be started from the second trimester (three to six months). Chemotherapy drugs, however, cannot be administered during the first trimester, said Dr Siddiqui, as they can end up harming the baby. Hormone therapy and radiation therapy are also not considered for this reason.

Surgical treatment is usually the preferred treatment method for breast cancer in pregnancy. This could involve either a mastectomy (full removal of the breast) or lumpectomy (removal of the tumour or lump). A multidisciplinary team of doctors need to plan the management of the case after informing the risks and benefits to the mother, said Dr Siddiqui.

What are the surgical treatment options for breast cancer?

Drs Wahid and Masood explained what surgery for breast cancer entails.

The conventional method is radical modified mastectomy where the whole breast and axilla (armpit) are removed. If the surrounding lymph nodes are affected as well, they will also be removed. This is usually done for pregnant women or women with advanced stage cancer.

The other option is breast conservation surgery or lumpectomy where only the cancer is removed. This is followed by radiation therapy.

We now also have the tools to fully reconstruct the breast, said Dr Bashir. Mastectomy can affect the patient’s mental health and self-esteem which is why the surgeon recommends a psychologist be part of the team treating the patient.

Both surgeons stressed on the need to stay in touch with your consultant and turn up for follow-up visits.

“Often women disappear during therapy,” lamented Dr Masood. “This happens after we have decreased the tumour size using chemotherapy.”

The patients and their families assume the cancer has been treated when the lump disappears. “By the time they come back to us, usually months or even a year later, it’s too late.”

How soon after the diagnosis should a patient start therapy?

Dr Bashir urged that if someone feels there is any sort of change in the breast, areola or nipple, they should visit their doctor at the earliest. After diagnosis, it is very important to start treatment within four to six weeks, she added.

“Breast cancer is one cancer that can be competently treated in Pakistan,” Dr Siddiqui said, adding that patients did not need to go abroad for therapy.

Do alternative treatments such as homeopathy work for cancer?

There is no research that shows homeopathy or alternative treatment has definitively worked for breast cancer, stated Dr Bashir. If patients want, they can use homeopathy as a supportive treatment to alleviate some symptoms, she advised.

In a review published in the Journal of Oncological Sciences of multiple studies evaluating homeopathy’s effectiveness on cancer, it was found that homeopathy could help some skin conditions after chemotherapy but overall it was just as effective as a placebo.

“If patients rely on homeopathy alone, the cancer can worsen and this is something we’ve seen in our practice,” Dr Bashir said. “They’re in a very poor state when they finally come to us.”