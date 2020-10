Two new polio cases have surfaced in Balochistan, taking the province’s tally to 23 in 2020.

A four-year-old boy in Quetta’s Chiltan Town was infected by the poliovirus, the provincial health department confirmed.

The second case was of a 15-month old boy in Pishin’s Barshore.

Pakistan reported a total of 147 cases across the country in 2019.