Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Authorities lock down several coronavirus hotspots in three Karachi districts

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Authorities have marked several coronavirus hotspots in three Karachi districts and imposed micro smart lockdowns there for two weeks.

Around 44 areas in Karachi’s Malir were put on lockdown after the district reported 330 coronavirus cases, according to the Malir deputy commissioner.

The virus hotspots were located in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Bin Qasim, Malir Cantt, Jafar Tayyar Society and other areas.

Residents will not be allowed to venture out unnecessarily. Visitors won’t be allowed entry into these areas.

All businesses except pharmacies and grocery stores will remain closed, according to the Malir DC. He said residents would have to wear face masks and follow all coronavirus SOPs.

Micro smart lockdowns were also imposed in different areas of Korangi, according to the deputy commissioner. The restrictions will remain in place until October 15.

The areas placed under lockdown in Korangi district included Alfalah Society, Shadman Tower, Darakhshan Society and others.

Five virus hotspots were identified in the East district too, the East deputy commissioner said. They will be locked down from October 3 to 17.

Coronavirus Karachi lockdown
 
